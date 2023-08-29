Sinead O’Connor’s family has thanked everyone for their “support” in the weeks following her death.

The Irish-born singer- who is survived by her children Jake, 36, Roisin, 27, and 16-year-old Yeshua – as well as sister Eimear and brothers Joseph, Eoin and John – was found dead in her London flat towards the end of July at the age of 56 and now her family has expressed their gratitude towards everyone who helped with funeral arrangements or sent condolences.

In a statement published in The Irish Times, Sinead O’Connor’s family said: “The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad’s extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad’s recent passing. Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated. We thank the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, and his wife Sabina and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD for their attendance at the funeral service on the morning of 8th August 2023. Our thanks also to Dingle Druid Juli Ní Mhaoileóin for her leading of the funeral service and later, the interment ceremonies in the lovely Garden in Deansgrange Cemetery.

Sinead O’Connor‘s family also said, “Further thanks to Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri and his colleagues for the Muslim prayers and blessing of Sinéad at both these ceremonies. Our thanks to the musicians who played at the funeral service where Pauline Scanlon sang, accompanied by Éamonn De Barra and Donogh Hennessy. More beautiful music was made at the graveside by Síle Denvir, Nicola Joyce, Noriana Kennedy, Éilis Kennedy and Damien Dempsey. The family gathering in the afternoon was in Powerscourt House where management and staff were excellent in every respect and Sinéad’s life was celebrated there by a host of her friends in music who helped to ease the burden of sorrow at Sinéad’s passing. Thanks to Colliers Funeral Directors who carried out their duties in a professional and helpful way.

Sinead O’Connor’s family continued, “The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust facilitated the bringing home of Sinéad’s body to Ireland, and we thank the Trust and all those in UK who helped in this task, especially Pat Savage, Colm Nolan, Mary McCarthy and John Reynolds. Our thanks to the media personnel in general at home and abroad who celebrated Sinéad in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family.

“We ask that this privacy continue to be respected. Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing. The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all.”

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U‘ singer Sinead O’Connor – whose death came 18 months after the suicide of the singer’s 17-year-old son Shane – was found “unresponsive” at her home on 26 July and although officials announced that her passing was “not being treated as suspicious” but it was later confirmed that an “autopsy had been conducted to secure a medical cause of death” and that the conclusion of it would only be publicly disclosed in the event of an inquest.

