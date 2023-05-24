George Clooney is “good at making fun of himself”.

The 62-year-old actor stars in a new Nespresso commercial alongside Simone Ashley, and the 28-year-old actress has revealed that she relished the experience of working with him.

Simone – who also appears alongside Julia Garner in the commercial – told PEOPLE: “I mean, George is just so wonderful. Everyone around him feels relaxed, comfortable, and he’s good at making fun of himself.”

The ‘Bridgerton‘ star found George Clooney to be very easy to work with, despite his fame and success.

She said: “He makes people laugh, smile.”

Simone also revealed that George Clooney is very supportive of the “next generation” of stars.

She shared: “He’s just really very enthusiastic about supporting the next generation of actors, so Julia and myself. So any questions we had he was always willing to answer, and shared some advice. So, a very cool guy, George.”

Meanwhile, Simone previously claimed that she had to work “twice as hard” as her white male counterparts in order to achieve success.

The actress – who is of Indian Tamil heritage – told the ‘Reign With Josh Smith’ podcast: “I have had to work twice as hard and maybe I haven’t really said that enough to myself and given myself a pat on the back for that.

“For me it has just always been like, ‘I’m just like any other actress, I can do this. I can have a script put in front of me and bring a character to life and I’m smart and got creative ideas and I can do this’.

“But I think, yeah, as a woman and a woman of color, you do have to work harder … We are working twice as hard, but you know what, I would do it again.”

