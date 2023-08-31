Simon Cowell’s nine-year-old son Eric is loving his new life in the countryside.

The 63-year-old music mogul and his fiancee Lauren Silverman, 45, previously lived in the upmarket area of Holland Park in London but they recently swapped city life for a new home in rural Oxfordshire and Simon is pleased his little boy can enjoy an outdoorsy childhood similar to his own.

Simon told Access Hollywood: “He’s like me. He likes being outside, you know. He’s kind of doing all the things I did as a kid where he’s playing football outside, he’s climbing trees, he’s running. And that’s what we have…We’re in the countryside so he gets to do tonnes of things outside so I’m happy and he loves it there.”

Simon is said to have sold off his £45 million London mansion after a series of home invasions at the property and a previous report suggested the ‘Britain’s Got Talent‘ boss has also been enjoying living a more “anonymous life” outside of the capital.

A source told People: “He moved into the home a few months ago and is really enjoying the freedom of country life. Simon loves his cars and he can now drive them around the country lanes as much as he wants. He’s still going to keep doing his work in the U.S. but now has a home to come back to where he can relax that’s away from London. In Holland Park, he couldn’t ever step outside his door without being stopped by someone, and now he can just kick back and live a relatively anonymous life, which is what he wants.”

