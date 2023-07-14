Simon Cowell has reportedly sold his £45 million mansion after home invasions at the property.

The X Factor mogul, 63, who is worth an estimated £457 million, has lived in London for most of his life but is said to have told friends after he apparently quietly moved out of his pad in Holland Park in the capital he no longer feels safe in central London.

It’s being reported by the Daily Mail the sale of the house – which Simon Cowell has owned for 16 years – was finalised “a few days ago” and he has already started a new life in the country with his partner Lauren Silverman, 45, and their nine-year-old son Eric.

It comes after a report last month a criminal gang had sold a copy of the lock to Simon Cowell’s front door after he spent £500,000 on security measures for the home. In 2015, a burglar stole jewellery and passports from the Syco boss’ London home while he and his family slept.

In an impact statement given in court, the record label chief said the incident had left him in “constant fear’” of another break-in that “may be worse next time”.

And in 2012, Simon called security after a woman with a brick got into the bathroom of his house.

Simon added about the alleged plot to rob him this year: “I was in total shock. The fact that it is possible for a person to obtain the software code to sell to someone – so they could rob the house my family live in – is disgusting.

“To even consider doing this is dangerous and reckless.

“People who attempt to enter other people’s homes couldn’t care less of the consequences and how people living in these houses could have been affected.”

The Mail said a friend of Simon’s said that along with the intrusions, the multi-millionaire had become scared of “street gangs” as well as “general safety” in his neighbourhood.

