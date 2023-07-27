Sigourney Weaver is keeping her hopes of becoming a grandmother in check because her only child is ambivalent about starting a family.

The ‘Alien’ star is mum to 33-year-old Char who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns – with her husband Jim Simpson and the 73-year-old actress has revealed Char isn’t in any rush to have kids.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sigourney told Saga Exceptional: “Well, I try to keep those feelings [about becoming a grandmother] in check because my offspring is very ambivalent about all that, with the world being the way it is.”

However, Sigourney is a proud auntie to nephews and nieces who now have children of their own, but the actress feels sad that they all live quite far away.

She explained: “My wonderful family of nephews and nieces are far away and now they all have children. My feeling is that I’m a far-away kind of aunt and that is very frustrating, because I can only interact with them in certain ways and see them when I can …

“Another reason I cherish being with my nephews and nieces and their rather large families is that, as someone who has worked a lot in her life, I love being with my family and enjoying the strength of the family.”

Sigourney previously opened up about her family in an interview with the Sunday Times, revealing she and her husband – who she married in 1984 – are thrilled Char has shunned Hollywood and taken up a career as a teacher.

She said: “They [Char] are non-binary. They teach at Columbia, digital storytelling, bots, misinformation, they are someone who is excited about AI and not frightened about it. “They were not at all interested in doing what I do. That made my husband and me very happy.”

Must Read: ‘Oppenheimer’ Fame Cillian Murphy Hints At A Peaky Blinders’ Film Breaking Silence On Reuniting With Tom Hardy, Says “He’s One Of The Best Actors On The Business”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News