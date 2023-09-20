Sheryl Crow Says Relocating From Los Angeles To Nashville 'Saved Her Life': "I Know How Hard It Is..."

Sheryl Crow “saved her own life” by moving out of Los Angeles.

The 61-year-old country music star relocated from the Californian city to Tennessee more than 20 years ago and bought a farm in the southern state and struggles to understand how up-and-coming stars navigate life in LA these days.

She told People: “I know how hard it is for especially young people — and I don’t know if anybody was pained by struggles like I did when I was young — but these are some tricky waters to navigate now. I’ll just tell you that, for me, getting out in nature really saved my life. So, I moved to Nashville and I bought a farm.”

Sheryl was even able to come up with the lyrics for her 2017 track ‘Cross Creek Road’ because she had put herself in nature.

She added: “I sat in the trees and just asked God to give me some answers — and I wound up writing this song.”

The ‘If It Makes You Happy’ hitmaker – who was born in Kennett, Missouri – previously explained that she could “completely relate” to the people of Nashville, Tennessee, and that buying the farm had allowed her to “relax” in a way some of the more glamorous areas had not allowed her to do so.

She told Rolling Stone: “I completely relate to Nashville because I have a lot of friends there who are also in the music business… But not only that, I just relate to the people. I relate to the friendliness and down-homeness. I feel a relaxation that comes over my body that I usually don’t feel when I’m in New York or L.A. I didn’t feel like I had roots anywhere.”

