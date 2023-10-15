Nick Frost is terrified of earthquakes. The 51-year-old actor admitted he gets paranoid whenever he is in Los Angeles and even though he knows his chances of survival if tremors did hit are quite high, he’s still not convinced he’d get out alive as the shock might kill him.

Asked if he has any irrational fears, he told Empire magazine: “Earthquakes. If I’m in LA, and I feel something, I’m always like: ‘Is this the big one?’ I’d probably survive it, but part of me wonders if be the guy on the news who died of a heart attack as soon as he felt it.”

Nick Frost has put some thought into his funeral arrangements and would deliberately request music he thought would “f*** everyone off”.

He explained: “I’d play something just to f*** everyone off. There’d definitely be some really hard house in there. Identifying as a Welshman, I’d have the Welsh national anthem, too. I’ve got that in my ‘On-set Sadness Playlist’, depending on how tearful I have to be in a scene, I select a track and it tees me up to cry. I’ve got ‘Vapour Trail’ by Ride, ‘Stardust’ by Johnny Mathis, ‘Seasons’ by Chris Cornell, “Neighbourhood #1 (Tunnels)’ by Arcade Fire. But the Welsh national anthem is the big one. Even just thinking about it now can feel my tear ducts getting an erection.”

One of Nick’s first experiences of a funeral was laying his beloved pet bird to rest when he was a child.

He recalled: “My first pet was a blue budgie called Bobby. One day, when was about seven, I was cleaning his… hutch? Kennel? Cage! and he got out. A month later, my dad found Bobby’s body in the bushes. Very sad. But he got a nice burial. It was like the canary in ‘Poltergeist’, we put him in a cigar box with some little charms.”

He then jokingly added: “Bit of hard house, Welsh national anthem. Dead budgies love all that.”

