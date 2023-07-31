Sharon Stone feared she would get arrested after a crowd of fans jumped all over her car while she was stopped at a red light.

The 65-year-old actress has revealed her life changed over the course of a weekend back in 1992 following the release of her saucy thriller ‘Basic Instinct‘ – which featured her infamous cr*tch-flashing scene – and she ended up being caught in a predicament when she was spotted out in Los Angeles days after the film’s opening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an appearance on CNN, she explained: “I did not know [that scene] would change the dynamic of my life forever … I didn’t know that on Friday when that movie came out that I would basically be a nobody and on Tuesday I would go to get my eye glasses picked up on Sunset Plaza and I would come out and my little 325 BMW and I would stop at the stop light and everyone would climb all over my car.

“And the light would turn green and cars would start beeping and I wouldn’t know is it legal to drive when people are all over the top of your car?”

When asked if her story was true, Sharon went on to confess she was worried about being jailed if any of the enthusiastic fans got hurt. She added: “This is the real thing and I’m in my car on Sunset Boulevard and they’re all over the hood and they’re all over the windshield and people are blowing their horns and I’m thinking if I drive and they get hurt, do I get arrested? Is it a crime when you drive and people are on your car?

“And I’m inside thinking do I drive? Not drive? What’s the law on people all over your car? … “

Sharon concluded by warning fans: “Don’t get on my car ‘cos I don’t know what to do.”

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Is A Popular Name Among Plastic Surgery Patients, Here’s Why The K-Pop Star Looks Both Cute & S*xy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News