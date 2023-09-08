Sharon Osbourne Says She's Determine To Strike A 'Healthy Balance' Whiel Admitting To Taking Weight-Loss Drugs: "I’m Now Under 100, & I Want To Maintain"

Sharon Osbourne is determined to strike a “healthy balance” in her weight-loss journey. The 70-year-old TV star lost 30 pounds earlier this year, after she started using Ozempic, the controversial weight-loss drug that’s also used to treat people with Type 2 diabetes, and Sharon has now insisted that she doesn’t feel any shame about using it.

Sharon is no longer taking the weight-loss drug. However, she’s still striving to find the ideal balance in her life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She told E! News: “It’s not a dirty little secret when you’ve taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine. We don’t have to bullsh*t.”

She shared: “I’m at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain.

“In my life, the heaviest I was 230 pounds, and I’m now under 100. And I want to maintain at about 105 because I’m too skinny. But I’m trying to have a healthy balance.”

Earlier this month, Sharon insisted that using Ozempic to lose weight isn’t “cheating”.

The TV star – who is married to musician Ozzy Osbourne – urged people to “lighten up” about the use of the drug.

She told DailyMail.com: “People think that it’s a way of cheating, because you didn’t work out for three hours a day, or you don’t have some brilliant new trainer so you’re cheating. It’s not cheating.

“It’s just something that you choose to lose weight. So, what is the biggie? I don’t get it.”

Sharon also urged people to be honest if they are having the injections.

She said: “It’s like people who have a procedure done cosmetically and then they say, ‘No, it’s a new cream,’ or, ‘I sleep with a silk pillow now’. Just own it.

“It’s your path in life, if you want to do it, do it. Good luck to you. If it makes you happy, great.”

Must Read: Steve Harvey & Wife Marjorie Elaine’s Kids From Past Relationships Were Against Their Marriage When They First Met But The Comedian Didn’t Entertain Them: “I Just Walked Out The Room…” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News