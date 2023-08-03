Sharon Osbourne “played the odds” when she used Ozempic in her weight-loss battle.

The 70-year-old, who has previously got candid about her health and recently sported a slimmed-down frame, has now told Bill Maher’s ‘Club Random’ about the dramatic effects of using the controversial injections – including how she still doesn’t feel hunger after coming off them.

She said: “You have a weight problem and you’ve tried everything, and then somebody says take this injection and you’re going to be skinny.”

Bill, 67, admitted he would be fearful of using “foreign substances” to lose weight and said it is a game of “always playing the odds” – with which Sharon agreed.

She added: “For me, the first few weeks was f****** s*** because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous. After a couple of weeks it goes.”

Admitting that she’s no longer on the drug, Sharon said she still doesn’t get hungry after taking the appetite-suppressing drug.

And after getting over her first couple of weeks of nausea, she was left feeling “fine” and “felt nothing”.

She said; “I’ve been off it for a while now. Your stomach shrinks.”

In May, she said she suffered numerous side effects after the weight loss drug, but didn’t specify which drug it was at the time.

Sharon revealed on ‘The Talk’: “I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.”

She took the medication for four months and lost 30 pounds, but admitted “there’s always no quick recipe” about weight loss.

Sharon, whose husband Ozzy Osbourne, 74, is suffering Parkinson’s, added: “I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I’ve just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven’t put on a pound. Nothing.”

Celebrities including Elon Musk, 52, Chelsea Handler, 48, and Amy Schumer, 42, have admitted to using the drug.

