Sharna Burgess experienced “mom guilt” when she recently headed off for a tropical getaway.

The 38-year-old star has Zane, 15 months, with Brian Austin Green, and Sharna took to social media before she headed off to acknowledge that she had mixed feelings about her trip.

The TV star wrote on her Instagram Story: “New emotional experience unlocked…

“I’m headed to Cabo for a girls trip that has been over a year in the making.

“The timing sucks. Zane is a champ and is already on the mend from HF and M however… the mom guilt for leaving is unreal. I was going to back out but Bri so beautifully reminded me that I need and deserve these few days.

“I’m so lucky I have a man that supports and sees me AND that I fully trust in knowing the house kids and life all keep flowing as normal even if I’m away.

“Everyone is ok. I’m ok…ish. And this will be fun. (sic)”

Last year, meanwhile, Sharna admitted to battling “intrusive mom thoughts”.

The ballroom dancer took to social media to reveal that she’d been struggling with self-doubts since becoming a mom for the first time.

The Dancing With The Stars member – who recently announced her engagement to Brian – explained on Instagram at the time: “Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a real thing. Honestly I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling down stairs holding him, sickness, a car accident … the list is long but I won’t share it. If you know you know. (sic)”

