Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green “don’t know” if they want another baby.

The 38-year-old dancer already has Zane, 15 months, with the actor, but the loved-up couple aren’t sure whether they want to have another child together.

Asked about her family plans on Instagram, Sharna Burgess replied: “This is a daily dm from so many of you. Truthfully … we don’t know. We have a big tribe and while we talk often about adding one more, there isn’t really a decision made. (sic)”

The dancer and Brian – who also has Kassius, 21, with Vanessa Marcil, as well as Noah, ten, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, seven, with ex-wife Megan Fox – both relish the challenges of parenthood.

However, Sharna Burgess admits that it can be a “perfect and intimidating” experience.

She shared: “I love being a mother I think more than anything and parenting with Bri is everything I could’ve ever wanted. But having 5 young kids in our home feels both perfect and intimidating.

“We joke about our next car being a school bus but we’re not far off of it. And jokes aside, I would always want to make sure all the kids feel equal love and attention, and I wonder if we have more, how do we do that? I need more hours and days so I can give more love and attention. (sic)”

Meanwhile, Sharna previously admitted to battling “intrusive mom thoughts”.

The dancer took to social media to reveal that she’d been struggling with self-doubts since becoming a mom.

Sharna – who recently announced her engagement to Brian – explained on Instagram: “Intrusive mom thoughts … This is a real thing. Honestly, I thought it was something wrong with my brain at first. These super dark thoughts of all the things that could go wrong. All the ways I or life could accidentally hurt my baby. Falling downstairs holding him, sickness, a car accident … the list is long but I won’t share it. If you know you know. (sic)”

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s Every Song About ‘Lover’ Joe Alwyn: She Would Have Married Him With ‘Paper Rings’ But They Weren’t The ‘End Game’ & Now, She Is Never Walking ‘Cornilea Street’ Again

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News