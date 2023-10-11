Shanna Moakler ‘hasn’t stopped crying’ since watching her son perform on stage. The 48-year-old model has Landon (20) and Alabama (17) with ex-husband Travis Barker.

Landon recently followed in his dad’s footsteps, by taking to the stage for a solo show at the the El Rey in Los Angeles as he celebrated his birthday on Monday (09.10.23). Shanna, in a recent chat, has now admitted that she is “so proud” of her son.

Shanna Moakler told Page Six, “To see him on stage … I was crying! To see him doing what he was doing was so [special] after seeing him on stage with Travis his whole life, just rocking out! He’s such a talented drummer as well, but to see him as a frontman is so cool. I’m like, ‘super proud mommy moment,’ and I haven’t stopped crying.”

The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ star – who also has Atiana (24), with ex-boyfriend Oscar De La Hoya – went on to add that her son is just “thankful” to be where he is in his career so far. She added, “He’s just thankful for where he’s at, from where he started, and I think we all are. What more can you ask for on a 20th birthday!”

Shanna Moakler – who was married to Blink-182 rocker in the years before he tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian – also took to social media to wish her “handsome and talented son” a happy birthday. She said: “Im not sure where the time has gone, and I really wish it would slow down….. but Happy 20th Birthday to my handsome and talented son @landonasherbarker !”

She continued, “Raising you, knowing you and being your mom has been one of the greatest joys of my life. You have grown into an amazing man, you are kind, patient and so gifted. I can’t wait to watch you continue to make amazing music and create even more memories with you. I love you so much. Happy birthday (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanna Moakler (@shannamoakler)

