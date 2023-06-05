‘And Just Like That’ star Evan Handler says Kim Cattrall’s cameo in the ‘Sex and the City’ spin-off as Samantha Jones is “great”.

The 62-year-old actor – who plays Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) husband Harry Goldenblatt – claims he only found out about Kim’s return for season two when everyone else did last week.

He told People: “I think it is great. I do.” Evan then quipped: “Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”

Evan’s comments come after Kim admitted she has “moved on” from ‘Sex and the City’ and refuses to be “unhappy” on set.

The 66-year-old actress – who has been locked in a feud with former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker for years is set to make a brief appearance in the second season of the spin-off show but she explained she makes decisions on her work based on what will be “artistically fulfilling” and make her happy.

In an interview given to Sunday Times Style magazine – who noted they were asked not to ask her about the show – before her cameo was announced, Kim Cattrall said: “I moved on. I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge. Also, at this point in my life, I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy.”

Variety revealed a few days ago Kim Cattrall would appear in ‘And Just Like That’, news she later confirmed on Instagram.

But according to the outlet, the actress will only appear in one scene and she shot her dialogue in New York City on March 22, without seeing or speaking to any of the rest of the cast or showrunner Michael Patrick King.

In Kim’s cameo, Samantha – who has moved to London – will have a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica’s Carrie Bradshaw, after season one saw the characters exchange text messages and make a plan to see one another.

While legendary ‘SATC’ costume designer Patricia Field hasn’t been working on ‘And Just Like That’, she dressed Kim for her scene.

