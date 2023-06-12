Kristin Davis’ drinking was “enough of a problem” for her to quit alcohol in her 20s.

The ‘Sex and the City’ actress, 58, who lives with her adopted children Gemma Rose, 11, and son Wilson, five, is famed for playing Charlotte York Goldenblatt on the raunchy show, but said booze could have got in the way of her ambitions.

Kristin Davis told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: “It was enough of a problem for me to go, ‘This is something that could get in the way of what I want to do in life.’

“Luckily my first boyfriend out of school was sober – which was super-duper helpful.”

Kristin Davis previously told Fox News about her drinking: “Alcohol freed me. I was really shy and I didn’t know how to come out of my shell.

“I drank for the same reason I loved acting. I wanted to feel things and express myself and be free. And I’m not naturally that way.”

Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte in ‘SATC’ in its 94-episode run from 1998 to 2004, also told the Telegraph how she cried when she was “ridiculed relentlessly” over cosmetic work she had done on her face.

She said: “It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times. And it’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that.

“The Internet wants you to – but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted?”

Kristin said about starting her cosmetic work by having Botox: ‘I was super

excited I didn’t have to have my lateral lines.

“But I didn’t do anything else for a long time.”

She went on to have fillers, adding: “I have done fillers and it’s been good and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad.

“I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

Kristin Davis said about how she is now more relaxed about ageing and her diet: “It’s whatever. I can’t keep it up. I don’t have time.”

Kristin Davis added: “No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time. But luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually.

“The thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people.”

Kristin said about her diet: “I just eat what the kids are eating. It’s exhausting to make something different for myself.”

