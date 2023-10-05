Selena Gomez has learned to “appreciate” her personal struggles.

The 31-year-old pop star revealed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder before she opened up about her mental health in the 2022 documentary ‘My Mind and Me‘ and reflected that the older she gets, she no longer feels “held back” by anything.

Selena Gomez told People: “I have to say, turning 30 was a good moment for me. I’m 31 now, and I actually truly feel like the older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve really appreciated the struggles that I’ve had. And I don’t necessarily feel like I’m held back by anything. I just feel like I’ve been honest with the world, I’ve been honest with myself, I’ve called myself out, and I just want to be the best version of myself.”

The ‘Single Soon’ hitmaker – who shot to fame in her early teens when she was cast in the leading role of Alex Russo in Disney Channel sitcom ‘Wizards of Waverly Place – went on to assure fans that after all this time, she now feels “really happy” in herself, especially after retailer Sephora agreed to donate 100 per cent of the sales from her Rare Beauty brand to her Rare Impact fund in honour of World Mental Health Day.

Selena Gomez said: “I’ve done so many cool things in my life, but there’s never been a moment quite like this. I’m so grateful. I actually feel that way about my gala that’s coming up as well, and to know that my partner Sephora is actually supportive of [my mental health] mission is so incredible.

I know it seems easy, but I promise you it’s been years of constant back and forth in my head, and now I’m just really happy, and I guess it’s showing, which I’m really honored.”

