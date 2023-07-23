Selena Gomez encouraged fans to support her mental health fund as she celebrated her 31st birthday on Saturday.

The brunette beauty took to social media on her birthday to encourage her followers to lend their support to the Rare Impact Fund, which is seeking to raise $100 million over the next ten years to expand access to mental health services and education for young people around the world.

Alongside a photo of Selena blowing out her birthday candles, she wrote on Instagram: “I am thankful for so much in my life and one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life.

“People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing please do not get me anything but if you want to do something for my birthday, please donate to the Rare Impact Fund. If you have the means, consider donating to help us make a difference. I LOVE YOU ALL! (sic)”

Last year, Selena claimed that she’s on a “personal mission” to shine a light on mental health issues. The chart-topping star and her Rare Impact Fund joined forces with MTV Entertainment to launch the first-ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum.

Selena said at the time: “I have a long-standing passion for mental health advocacy and education, which is why I created Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund. It’s a personal mission to continue this important work and empower young people to address their mental health.”

