Julia Louis-Dreyfus is determined to give a platform to “older women”. The 62-year-old actress believes older women have been made to feel “invisible” in modern society. Julia recently launched her own podcast, called ‘Wiser Than Me’, and she’s now determined to provide a platform for older women to voice their opinions.

The comedy star explained: “I saw this documentary on HBO called ‘Jane Fonda in Five Acts’. [As] I was watching it, I was thinking, ‘God, you know, we just don’t hear from older women. We don’t do a deep dive very often into the lives of older women. They’ve lived, they have all this experience under their belt, and why aren’t we hearing from them?’

Julia Louis Dreyfus said to People, “Older women are very much made invisible in our culture – and that’s tragic.”

She continued, “So I thought it would be exciting to compile a list of women and see if anybody wanted to sit down and have a pretty frank, honest conversation about life … It’s been really exciting.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has already achieved a huge amount in her career. However, the actress insists she still has lots of ambitions. She played Elaine Benes on ‘Seinfeld‘ and shared: “I want to accomplish so much more. More, more more. I’m loving it. I want to have my health, keep doing really cool gigs, and make new friends along the way.”

Meanwhile, Julia previously discussed the challenge of ageing in the public eye, describing it as an “odd” experience. She told NewBeauty magazine: “You’ve seen me age! I’ve been in showbiz for so long. From the first time people saw me on ‘Saturday Night Live’ until now … it’s no secret that I’ve gotten older.

“I’ve gotten older in front of you and that is odd – it is still so strange to me that everyone has seen me age on a public stage. It’s totally changing and difficult.”

