Parker Posey says going through the menopause made her body feel like an “alien”.

The ‘Scream 3’ star has opened up about the issues she faced as she suffered through the hormonal changes as her periods stopped and revealed she had a tough time battling the symptoms while filming her Netflix show ‘Lost in Space’.

When asked about menopause in an interview with New York magazine, Parker Posey explained, “Every little girl and grown woman you ever were, they all come out to play. I call it the perimenopausal puppet troupe. It’s a beautiful hello-goodbye of several years.”

Parker Posey continued, “But it does a number on your body, and it’s very confusing. Waking up and sweating in your glasses and not being able to see out of them and having to work.”

She added of the difficulties of working on a huge TV show while going through menopause: “In my time it was having to work on ‘Lost In Space’. My body was an alien.”

Parker went on to talk about her role in Hollywood over the years which has mostly focused on indie films – insisting the pay gap between the industry’s A-list and everyone else is “unfair and bananas.”

She added: “How much these A-listers make next to the scrappy little indie people is crazy town – it’s unfair and bananas. It’s unfair bananas. It’s rotten bananas.”

Parker Posey also insisted she’d love to work with more European directors, but feels her lack of language skills holds her back. She went on: “I’d love to work with European filmmakers. I wish I spoke another language. I learned French really badly.”

