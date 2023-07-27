Sarah Jessica Parker thought cosmopolitans were “terrible” for years.

The 58-year-old actress was regularly sent the cocktails by fans of ‘Sex and the City’ because they were synonymous with her character, Carrie Bradshaw, when they saw her dining out but she could often only bring herself to “take a sip” because she wasn’t a fan of the alcoholic tipple, which is made from vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime.

Speaking on iHeartPodcast’s ‘Table for Two With Bruce Bozzi’, Sarah Jessica Parker admitted: “I never drank cosmopolitans. [I] thought they were terrible.

Sarah Jessica Parker added, “The ones on the show were that kind of cosmopolitan that you later learn are not the good ones. First of all, ours weren’t real, they were cranberry juice and water.

“You can go to a bar and be served a cosmopolitan that is just cranberry juice. You know, when it’s almost Bordeaux coloured? It’s, like, a pinky kind of Bordeaux…

“So kindly, people would send them over. I would say thank you and raise a glass and take a sip and think, ‘What is all the fuss about?'”

But one day, the ‘And Just Like That’ star had a revelation and does “love them now” after being given a particularly tasty cocktail.

Sarah Jessica Parker said: “One day someone sent a cosmopolitan over and it was opaque, pale pink, fleshy, you could see a little bit of pulp of whatever citrus had been used, with a twist, freezing cold, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is a cosmopolitan. I get it now’.

“I would say I really started drinking cosmopolitans that I chose on my own and would order, I’m going to say like six, seven years ago and I love them.”

Sarah Jessica admitted she and her co-stars didn’t expect the cocktails featured on the show would “turn into a thing”.

She said: “I don’t know that we ever expected from the show, from drinking them, that it would turn into a thing.”

