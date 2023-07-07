Sarah Jessica Parker says she “missed out” on a facelift.

The 58-year-old actress has never had any cosmetic surgery but admits to seeing a dermatologist for chemical peels and other treatments, is concerned she’s more than a decade “too late” to have gone under the knife to preserve her looks and always thinks about whether she should have had the procedure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ the ‘Sex and the City’ star opened up about her feelings towards ageing and said that despite knowing she’s a “good looking woman”, Sarah Jessica Parker admitted she “doesn’t really like” studying her reflection.

Sarah Jessica Parker said, “I mean, I’m presentable. I don’t really like looking at myself… I never have.

“You know, I missed out on the facelift.

“Like an old-fashioned good one that you have when you’re like 44.

“I think about all of it! I ask people all the time like, ‘Is it too late?’”

But the ‘And Just Like That’ star does understand why so many people go under the knife as ageism is still pervasive in Hollywood.

Sarah Jessica Parker added, “I don’t think it’s wrong. I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door.

“I do understand why people make the choice, because there is so much emphasis put on, especially women, and primarily women, about looks.

“Even last year when we first went on the air with the new season and there was just so many endless articles about ageing and ageing gracefully, and ‘Sarah Jessica’s hair is grey.’

“First of all, it’s not. But who cares.

“I’m sitting next to Andy Cohen whose head is covered in grey hair and you’ve not mentioned that at all.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Were Keanu Reeves ‘The Matrix’ Action Scenes Copy-Pasted By Akshay Kumar In ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’? Netizens Are Convinced After A Comparison Video Got Them Saying, “Khiladi Escaping The Matrix”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News