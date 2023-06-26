Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is recovering from surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 63-year-old duchess was recently diagnosed “with an early form of breast cancer”, but she’s already undergone a successful operation and she’s now “recuperating with her family”.

A representative for the duchess, who has Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33, with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, told PEOPLE, “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully.”

Sarah Ferguson underwent the procedure at King Edward VII Hospital in central London, and she’s subsequently been keen to express her gratitude towards the doctors and nurses who have looked after her.

Speaking about her recovery from surgery, the rep shared, “The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family. The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram, which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Sarah Ferguson, married to Prince Andrew between 1986 and 1996, recorded a podcast the day before her operation, and the episode is set to be released on Monday.

The duchess’ podcast is called ‘Tea Talk’ and she’s expected to discuss her breast cancer diagnosis on the upcoming episode.

