Sara Bareilles often goes on a “bender of body shaming” when getting ready for red carpet events.

The 43-year-old star was in the process of picking her gown for her appearance at Sunday’s (11.06.23) Tony Awards – during which she had been nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as The Baker’s Wife in a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Into The Woods’ – as well as Monday’s (12.06.23) Tribeca Film Festival and explained that she has been trying to “rewire her brain” and accept the body that she has.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sara Bareilles wrote on Instagram: “Traditionally, when I’m getting ready for a big event, I go on a real bender of body-shaming and hating and trying to lose weight and get small and hit the gym super hard because there’s some kind of sense in myself that if I don’t present a certain way that I’m not allowed to participate.

“I am thinking a lot about how I’m preparing for these events … these two events mean a lot to me, obviously. I am trying to rewire my brain. [These are] old stories and I don’t ascribe to them anymore — I mean, I have to fight really hard not to ascribe. Like, I can just have the body that I have and go have a f****** blast.(sic),” Sara Bareilles wrote further.

The ‘Love Song‘ hitmaker – who is the composer behind acclaimed musical comedy ‘Waitress’ – previously admitted that meditation helps improve her health and overall wellbeing and tries to be “gentle” on herself when it comes to her body image.

She told People magazine: “With meditation I find everything about my life improves: my health, my sleep, my habits, my emotional state and my energy. It’s all better when I’m meditating. I really feel the benefits.

“Ultimately, whether one pair of jeans fits or not, I can still enjoy the world and the people I love. There’s so much to celebrate, so I try to be gentle.”

Must Read: When Kylie Jenner &; Alleged Ex-Boyfriend Travis Scott Broke The Internet With Their Intimate Steamy Shoot For ‘Playboy’ & Spilled The Beans On Their S*x Life Post Having A Baby

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News