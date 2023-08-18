Britney Spears has been left with no “support system” after her split with Sam Asghari.

Model and actor Sam, 29, has filed for divorce from the 41-year-old popstar after 14 months of marriage and friends are worried that without Sam, Britney will be left with no one to look out for her after she fell out with her family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source told TMZ: “Sam is fully out of her life. He had moved into his own place before he filed for divorce.