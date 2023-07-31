Sam Asghari’s mum has survived a “major accident” that led to her being hospitalised. Toxic’ singer Britney Spears’ husband, 29, revealed on his Instagram Stories on Saturday (29.07.23) his mother Fatima Asghari was rushed to the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

Sam Asghari, announcing the news and also confirming that she is now doing okay, said: “A huge thanks to the staff of @cedarssinai Emergency Medical Staff.

“Today my mother was involved in a major accident. She was taken to the emergency room. With the amazing help of the medical staff and some friends she’s doing okay and resting it off.”

Sam Asghari moved to the US from Iran with his mum Fatima and dad Mike, as well as his three older sisters, when he was 13 and met Britney, 41, a decade later when they filmed the music video for her song ‘Slumber Party’ in 2016, before marrying last year.

Their marriage has recently been hit by claims it is in trouble, which the couple have strongly denied.

Sam Asghari’s mum’s incident comes after Britney was involved earlier this month in a painful clash with Victor Wembanyama’s security guard.

The singer was seen on video being hit by the minder and filed a battery report after the incident at Catch restaurant in Las Vegas on 5 July, but cops later no criminal charges were being pressed against 19-year-old NBA star Victor’s guard.

Britney Spears said in an Instagram video after the incident an unnamed radio station had been “talking s***” about her over the clash, adding it had said she “deserved to be smacked” and dismissed the assault as security “doing their job and protecting their client”.

She hit out: “I’ve been with the most famous people in the world. NSYNC at one time, girls would, like, literally throw themselves at them.

“On my way into the place, I was knocked down by, like, three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture. My security, not one time, touched them or even came near them.”

Britney added she “didn’t appreciate” people saying she “deserved to be hit because no woman ever deserves to be hit” – but the Grammy winner did not name the radio station or the host or hosts who allegedly made the comments.

The singer – who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and other aspects of her life when a conservatorship arrangement was terminated in 2021– said she received an apology half an hour after the incident at Catch, but added she has “yet to receive a public apology” from Victor or Damian Smith, the security guard involved in the incident.

