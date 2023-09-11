Ryan Reynolds Starring Deadpool 3 Director Wants To Reach A Resolution Amid The Hollywood Strike: "Our Crew & Rest Of Us Are Awaiting A Fair & Equitable Deal That Ends..."

‘Deadpool 3’ director Shawn Levy is hoping Hollywood’s striking writers and actors can reach a resolution to allow work on his superhero movie to continue.

The US entertainment industry has been brought to a standstill after members of the Writers Guild of America and the SAG-AFTRA actors union walked out earlier this year as part of an ongoing dispute over issues including pay and conditions and Levy was half-way through making his Marvel movie – starring Ryan Reynolds – when they had to shut down.

He’s now insisted he’s hoping the unions can reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to get movie production back up and running again. Speaking to Deadline.com, he explained: “Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swath of it, we’re paused. We’re halfway through filming ‘Deadpool’, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day and that chemistry is as relentless as we all hoped it would be.

“Our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts this industry, inclusive of our movie, back at work.”

Deadpool 3 is due to hit cinemas in May 2024 but it’s not known if they will be able to meet the deadline if the strikes continue.

It co-stars Hugh Jackman who is bringing his X-Men character Wolverine to ‘Deadpool 3’ and Levy insists the film will be worth the wait.

He said: “Our movie is raw, audacious, very much R-rated and we went to great lengths to not shoot it on sound stages with digital environments. We wanted something that felt, grounded, real … You put Hugh Jackman in his most iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds in his most iconic character; it’s more of a descendant of ‘Midnight Run’, and 4’8 Hours’, and ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ more than it’s a descendant of ‘Airplane’.”

