Ryan Reynolds & Scarlett Johansson Received A Beehive Along With Bee Suits As A Gift From Avengers' 'Nick Fury' Samuel L. Jackson On Their Wedding Day

Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson were buzzing when Samuel L. Jackson gifted them 10lbs of bees on their wedding day.

The 74-year-old star was the bee’s knees at the former showbiz power couple’s big day in 2008, when he rocked up with a beehive and bee suits, and the ‘Pulp Fiction’ star has now told how Ryan, 46, and Scarlett, 38 – who separated in December 2010, and divorced in 2011 – got honey out of the hives “for a couple of years” afterwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samuel L. Jackson – who starred alongside Scarlett in 2008 movie ‘The Spirit’ – told Vulture: “Ryan is a savvy m***********.

Samuel L. Jackson added, “I knew him from when he and Scarlett Johansson got married.”

“My wedding gift to them was a beehive. Scarlett was always talking about nature.

“So I had my assistant go out and buy 10lbs of bees and then I bought them bee suits and the whole thing.

“They kept bees for a while. They got honey for a couple of years while they were married.

“And then one day the bees abandoned the hive or they abandoned the queen or some s***.”

Samuel L. Jackson teamed up with Ryan Reynolds – who is now married to Blake Lively – on 2017 movie ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’, and the star admitted he had “an enormous amount of fun” with the ‘Deadpool’ actor.

He added: “There’s no other reason to do something like ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ other than wanting to be in that space with somebody like Ryan Reynolds, who’s just an enormous amount of fun to be with.

“I don’t think ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ is an A-list movie in anybody’s category.

“But I also know that if it’s me and Ryan and we’re having a good f****** time, a lot of people are going to watch it and they’re going to be like, ‘This is f****** great.’

“We changed the tone of that material because we did it.”

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Broke Silence On Reports Of Almost Directing Fifty Shades Of Grey, “I Came Very Clear Out Of The Gate…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News