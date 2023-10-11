Ryan Reynolds thinks parents are “much better equipped” to handle their kids these days.

The actor, aged 46, is married to, Blake Lively, and are parents to 4 children: James, aged eight, Inez, aged six, three-year-old Betty, and a seven-month-old baby whose name remains undisclosed. He elaborated that in the present era, individuals tend to be significantly more self-aware than when he was growing up.

Ryan Reynolds told People: “I think it’s more about talking to them about everything. It’s genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going. I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid. It’s just totally different now. People are much more self-aware. And that’s the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in.”

The actor known for his role in ‘Deadpool,’ who was previously wed to actress Scarlett Johansson between 2008 and 2011, shared that the entire family is thriving since the recent addition. He humorously remarked that their household has become a lively “zoo,” but he candidly acknowledged that their decision to have four children was a testament to their deep love for parenthood.

Ryan Reynolds said: Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it. “We’re very excited. Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble. It’s a zoo over here. This is my office here and to be honest I’ll probably spend the rest of my life in here!”

Must Read: Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Was Drugged & R*ped On A Private Jet By A Billionaire, But Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Are The Reason She Didn’t Take Any Action: “We’ve Literally Seen What Happens”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News