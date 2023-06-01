Ryan Gosling never planned to have children until he met Eva Mendes. The ‘Barbie’ actor got together with the 49-year-old actress after they starred in ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ together, and he admitted playing “pretend” in the 2012 movie gave him a glimpse of the personal life he would love to have.

Ryan – who has Esmeralda, eight, and seven-year-old Amada with Eva – told GQ’s Global Summer issue: “I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realised that I just didn’t want to have kids without her.”

“And there were moments on ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore,” Ryan Gosling added.

Ryan Gosling continued, “I realised that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

The 42-year-old star also explained he deliberately took a four-year break from acting after his second daughter was born. He said: “I wanted to spend as much time as I could with them.”

Ryan Gosling never pictured himself as a parent until “Eva said she was pregnant,” and he reflected that their life together with their children is “so much better” than he ever thought it could be.

He said: “I would never want to go back, you know? I’m glad I didn’t have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself.”

The ‘La La Land’ actor thinks his break made him a better actor because he no longer views it as “therapy”. He said: “I treat it more like work now, and not like it’s, you know, therapy. It’s a job, and I think in a way that allows me to be better at it because there’s less interference.”

