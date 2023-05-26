Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas stayed single for years because she was determined to wait for her perfect man. The 52-year-old TLC star started dating former ‘Boy Meets World’ regular Matthew Lawrence, 43, last year and Chilli has declared she’s completely smitten with the actor.

Rozonda also insisted she was right to have “high standards” when dating because she’s finally met Mr Right.

Chilli – who previously documented her search for love in TV show ‘What Chilli Wants’ – opened up about her wait during an appearance on the ‘Tamron Hall Show’, saying, “On my show, I always hoped that women would see the importance of having high standards. And I got a lot of flack for that, but I don’t care…”

Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas continued, “For me, I just waited it out. I’m like: ‘Lord, if it happens, wonderful. If it doesn’t, I’m still OK.’ I’ve never been the one that’s hard up, saying I’ve gotta be in a relationship or I gotta be married and all this. I wanted it to be right.”

She added of her new man: “Matthew, honestly, he’s the list. I can’t even say this or that, he is my entire list. So I thank God every day for him.”

Chilli previously gushed about her blossoming romance in a chat with New York Post column PageSix at the Variety’s Power of Women luncheon earlier this year, insisting the relationship is the deal deal.

She said: “It’s real and there is nothing fake about it. I’m here with him because I wanna be and he wants to be. We’re just so happy, we really are. “I honestly didn’t think that I would experience what I’m experiencing now [in my relationship] and I was OK with that.”

Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas added of her man: “He has changed everything, the way I look at relationships. It’s so different.”

