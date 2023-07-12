Roseanne Barr quipped that her five children are “ungrateful little b*****ds” when asked to define a “woman”.

The staunch feminist – who was cancelled in 2018 for racism and was recently labelled a Holocaust denier and an antisemite for sarcastically claiming that “nobody died in the Holocaust” – was asked to describe a woman and went on to list all that she has had to sacrifice for her brood that makes her a woman.

The 70-year-old comedian – who has Jessica, 48, Jennifer, 47, and Jake, 45, with ex-husband Bill Pentland, and is also mother to Brandi Brown, 52, and 28-year-old Buck Thomas – was asked “What is a woman?” on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’, to which she replied: “A woman is me. A woman is somebody whose br*asts hang down to her stomach and who has a prolapsed uterus from giving birth to five ungrateful little b*****ds who have never had to work for a thing in their goddamn lives. That’s what a woman is.”

Barr being asked to define a woman comes after she has been called transphobic in the past.

In her 2001 book, ‘Roseannearchy: Dispatches From The Nut Farm’, she wrote: ‘Then the Transgendered versus the Butch Dyke wars started – to see two of those folks fighting about being female was quite an eye-opener for me.

“You haven’t lived until you have seen a huge guy with b**bs talking about female hormones and deciding to keep his p*nis, and how that was a feminist issue.”

Meanwhile, she previously claimed her comments on the #MeToo movement were taken “out of context”.

The former ‘Roseanne’ star received criticism after she slammed the behaviour of a number of women who shared their stories of being asked for sexual favours in return for career advancement, and insisted she wasn’t speaking about “all women” and that she was being “targeted” by haters.

Clarifying her comments, Roseanne Barr said: “I didn’t say all women, I just said there’s a difference between what some of them are saying, and reality. I think people who have the ability to think rationally know what I meant. But also they just take everything so out of context that anything I say … you know, I’m targeted and they’re on my a**.”

Barr then went on to ask parents to “educate” their daughters when it comes to sexual abuse in the workplace, and said victims need to “go to the police immediately” and not “do it 15 years later”.

Speaking to TMZ in 2019, Roseanne Barr said: “I think there’s a lot of women that shouldn’t be going to their boss’s hotel room at 3 AM for career advice, and if your daughters don’t know that much you better educate them. That’s not what you do.

“I think if you are victimised you should go to the police immediately. And don’t look for … you know … that protects all women. And don’t do it 15 years later after you’ve … whatever, you should go to the police immediately.”

The actress – who was fired from ‘Roseanne’ in 2018 after posting a racist tweet – came under fire for comments made during an appearance on the then-new podcast ‘The Candace Owens Show’, when she branded alleged victims of sexual misconduct “hoes”.

She said: “It’s because they’re hoes.

“If you don’t run out of the room and go, ‘Excuse me, you don’t do that to me,’ and leave, but you stayed around because you’re like, ‘Well, I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,’ well, you aren’t nothing but a ho.”

