Roman Kemp is to host ‘Boot Dreams: Now or Never’. The ‘Capital Breakfast’ show host – who once had ambitions of playing the beautiful game professionally – admitted it is “incredible” to be named as the presenter of the six-part BBC Three documentary series, which will showcase the talent of 16 football players between the ages of 18 to 26 who have all been rejected by top clubs.

The 30-year-old broadcaster – who is an Arsenal fan – said: “It was incredible to be part of this series, which sees such talented young men get another chance at pursuing their dreams of playing professional football.

“As a football fan myself, it truly was a memorable journey, getting to know the players and supporting them in unlocking their potential, and I can’t wait for viewers to see it for themselves.”

In the series, the lads will also have access to professional mentors, including Manchester United and Portugal legend Bruno Fernandes and England Women’s star Millie Bright.

The mentors, who will include ex-QPR defender Anton Ferdinand and former Wycombe Wanderers star Adebayo Akinfenwa, will offer their perspective and guidance on the challenges they themselves have faced.

The BBC have also announced another new sports show – ‘Ballers: Ball or Nothing’, which will follow the story of Scotland’s only professional basketball team.

The club will begin life in the documentary series as The Glasgow Rocks but after new owners take over, they are rebranded as the Caledonia Gladiators.

The Gladiators, who have signed a number of players from America to line up alongside their home-grown talent, set out to try to break their 20-year drought of winning any silverware.

