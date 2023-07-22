Charlie Watts’ collection of prized horses have been “rehomed”. The late Rolling Stones drummer, who died in 2021 aged 80 after a cancer battle, quietly ran one of the world’s finest stables, called Halsdon Manor in north Devon, with his wife Shirley Ann Shepherd, before her death on 16 December aged 84.

But a spokesman for the musician told the Daily Mail most of the 200 horses there have been “rehomed” since the couple passed away. They added: “It’s as Shirley would have wanted. The horses were always her priority.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s understood the stable was passed to Charlie and Shirley’s daughter Seraphina after their deaths. A friend told the Mail about her bidding farewell to its mares and stallions: “She loves the horses and the business, but it’s too painful a reminder of her mum and dad.”

It’s believed that Charlie Watts’ collection of horses are worth millions as they were predominantly Polish Arabian horses.

At one time Charlie and Shirley’s herd grew to more than 250, and the couple were regulars at the famous Pride of Poland horse sale.

Over the years they purchased several Arabian mares, and in 2009 they paid the highest price for a lot – taking home a horse called Pinta for $707,000.

Shirley was a regular visitor to the Polish Arab horse sales and the Pride of Poland Arab horse auction.

The European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations said when Charlie Watts died: “We lost a passionate couple of Arabian horse lovers and breeders who became a part of the Arabian horse world history.”

Charlie said in a 2003 interview that even though he loved playing with the Stones he had never been interested in “becoming a pop idol always surrounded by screaming girls”.

When asked what he most enjoyed about horse, the couple said: “Just being among them. We love to feel the heat of their bodies, to listen to the rhythmic cadence of their breathing, to relish in the quiet satisfaction of belonging. They make us feel like we belong.”

Charlie admitted he used to enjoy the company of those extraordinary creatures more than humans, confessing: “Not that I loathe my species – but they’d find me a miserable little man after a while.”

Must Read: Oppenheimer: From The Atomic Bomb Test To Cillian Murphy’s Gut-Wrenching Speech – 5 Moments That’ll Leave You Gasping For Breath In Christopher Nolan’s Brilliant Biographical Epic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News