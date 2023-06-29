Taron Egerton is taking the rest of the year off social media. The ‘Rocketman’ actor is stepping away from his Instagram account because he is finding the app increasingly “addictive” and he wants to use his time in better ways.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m going to take a break from social media for a while. “While I’m not sure why I’m making a big declaration about it, I just think it’s hard to break away from a cycle that I’ve grown to find a bit addictive and this is me making a commitment to myself.”

Taron Egerton’s post further read, “I’ve gotten myself into a place where I spent too much time scrolling and I actually feel like my ability to sit and be present and read books and watch movies and even seek out the company of people I love is eroding as a result.”

The 33-year-old actor is also concerned his Instagram use is serving as an “impediment” to him doing his best work.

Taron Egerton continued: “I feel a bit removed from myself. And with regards to work, I know I am capable of more and IG is one of several impediments to getting me there. Thanks everyone for saying such nice things all the time; I so appreciate it but I just need to not read the thoughts of strangers for a while; I’m not really sure this stuff is very good for any of us.”

Taron captioned his post by indicating his social media break will last throughout 2023, and urged his fans to also take a break from their phones now and again. He wrote: “Have a great rest of your year everyone. And if you’re anything like me remember to leave your f****** phone in the other room a bit more often.”

