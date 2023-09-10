Robin Roberts has married Amber Laign. The ‘Good Morning America’ presenter and the massage therapist confirmed the happy news they have tied the knot after 18 years together in a post on the Instagram account they run for their beloved dog, Lil Man Lukas.

They shared a photo of the pooch sitting on a bench wearing a bow tie and wrote: “My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!(sic)”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robin Roberts herself later shared a photo of the dog in his wedding attire on her own Instagram and wrote: “@lil_man_lukas looking dapper and ready for when our wedding guests arrive. Bless you all for your well wishes.”

On Thursday (07.09.23), the presenter shared footage of them going to obtain their marriage license as part of her ‘Road to the Ring’ video series.

She captioned the short clip: “Road to the Ring is nearing an end…18 years and totally worth the wait! #ThankfulThursday

“#HappyWeddingEve…this is take 2 that includes the 3 Rings of Marriage.(sic)”

Robin Roberts revealed in January she and Amber – who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 – would tie the knot this year.

She said on ‘Good Morning America‘: “I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet… I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage. We’re getting married this year.

“It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off, she became ill but, it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter.”

In 2007, Robin Roberts also battled breast cancer and though she went into remission, five years later she was diagnosed with the rare myelodysplastic syndrome and needed a bone marrow transplant.

But the veteran broadcaster previously admitted she found it much harder watching Amber’s health struggles than going through her own.

She told Ellen DeGeneres last year: “I went through it twice, barely shed a tear. I’m a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well.

“I’m able to kind of give her a roadmap because I’ve gone through it, but she’s also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver.

“And I didn’t realise how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber — because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I’m doing the same thing for her.”

Must Read: Fantastic Four: Spider-Man Villain Jake Gyllenhaal Approached To Play Reed Richards After Adam Driver Rejects It? A Plot Twist No One Ever Expected

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News