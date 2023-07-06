Robert Eggers is pushing himself to the limit while making ‘Nosferatu’.

The 39-year-old director is helming the new take on the vampire movie and is going above and beyond in tricky filming conditions in a bid to make the picture as good as it can possibly be.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Robert said: “I’m trying to go beyond what I’m capable of.”

“As always, it was a difficult shoot. Last night we were doing a scene on a ship with a lot of rain and waves, and the rain deflector, which tries to blow rain out of the lens, was breaking down and fogging.

“I spent the past several days working only with Russian sailors on a boat.”

Eggers explained how his work on last year’s historical epic ‘The Northman’ stood him in good stead for the fresh take on the story that was first adapted for film in 1922 by German director F.W. Murnau.

He said: “I’m so happy to have made ‘The Northman’ first and to have learned what I learned.

“When I think about the production plan of ‘Nosferatu’ that we had the first time around, I’m sure I would have somehow pulled it out of my butt, but it’s hard not to imagine it being a failure.”

The director collaborates with Willem Dafoe once again on the new movie and relished getting to work with the ‘Platoon‘ actor.

Robert explained: “Willem’s up for anything and he’ll cut his arm off for the scene.

“He is a f****** pleasure to work with: he was in ‘The Northman’, he was in (the upcoming) ‘Nosferatu’, I hope I never made a movie without him.”

