Robert De Niro’s girlfriend suffered “a postpartum complication” after giving birth to their daughter. The 79-year-old actor and girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia into the world earlier this year, and the martial arts instructor has sat down for her first interview since becoming a mom and revealed it hasn’t been plain sailing.

In a teaser for her ‘CBS Mornings’ interview with Gayle King – which will air on Friday (14.07.23) – the programme wrote on Twitter: “Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to her first child with partner Robert De Niro.”

“Tomorrow, Tiffany Chen reveals a postpartum complication to @GayleKing, speaking exclusively to CBS Mornings for her first interview since giving birth. The full interview airs on Friday.”

Robert De Niro and the ‘Taxi Driver’ star introduced his daughter to the world onthe show in May, where he revealed the tot’s full name and confirmed she weighed 8lbs 6oz when she was born on 6 April as he showed off a photo of her.

When host Gayle King asked Robert De Niro if the baby was planned, he replied: “Yes, this baby was planned. “We are over the moon. She was brought here by love.”

The ‘Meet the Parents’ star originally let slip the news about his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada. Reporter Brittnee Blair said: “I know you have six kids…”, prompting Robert to reply: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

He later told ‘Access Hollywood’ he thinks fatherhood is both exciting and “scary”.

Robert added: “Sometimes I don’t think people really know what being a good father is, you know you have a responsibility, but it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement but scary and you do your best.”

