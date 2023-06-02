Robert De Niro Sends Blessings To Al Pacino Of Becoming A Father Yet Again At 83!

Robert De Niro has sent his support to upcoming new dad Al Pacino.

‘The Godfather II’ actor, 79, who revealed in May he had welcomed his seventh child and his first with his partner Tiffany Chen, 45, was asked on the ‘Today’ show with Hoda Kotb how he felt about his old friend and ‘Heat’ co-star Al having a baby at 83 with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

Saying he felt “very happy” for Al Pacino, who also co-starred with him in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Irishman’, Robert De Niro added: “He’s a few years older than me. God bless him.”

When Hoda, 58, asked the ‘Raging Bull’ star about fatherhood at his “stage in age”, the Oscar-winner said he has a “certain awareness” about parenting.

He added: “When you’re older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics. Everything, family dynamics.

“You can’t avoid learning certain things and then how you can deal with those, manage them and this and that.”

Robert De Niro – also dad to Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, twins Julian and Aaron, 37, and 25-year-old Elliot – was then given an orange “Today” onesie, which he proudly held for his youngest daughter, Gia, at home.

News broke on 30 May that Al Pacino and Noor were expecting a child together, with TMZ saying she is eight months pregnant.

The actor and Noor – the ex-girlfriend of Sir Mick Jagger – first sparked relationship rumours in April 2022 when they were seen eating together at Felix Trattoria in Venice, California.

Insiders have told Page Six they have been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outlet’s source said she “mostly dates” older men, adding: “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well.

“The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

It’s reportedly unclear whether the couple is still together, with an insider telling Showbiz411 they have “no relationship.”

Al’s other children are daughter Julie, 33, who he had with Jan Tarrant as well as twins Olivia and son Anton, 22, who he had with Beverly D’Angelo, but it seems this is Noor’s first child.

