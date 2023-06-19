Robert De Niro’s oldest children haven’t met his baby daughter yet.

The 79-year-old actor and girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia into the world two months ago and the ‘About My Father’ star is hoping to bring his entire brood – which also includes Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with first wife, Diahnne Abbott, 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron, with Toukie Smith and Elliot, 24, and Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower – together soon.

Asked if his older kids had met their new baby sister, Robert De Niro told People magazine: “Not yet, but they will.”

Sunday (18.06.23) is Father’s Day and Robert De Niro confirmed he is going to be tied up.

Robert De Niro said: “[I am] just gonna spend it with the kids and all that.”

Robert De Niro’s ‘A Bronx Tale’ co-star Katharine Narducci praised her friend as an “unbelievable” father and a “wonderful person”, though she’s not met Gia yet.

She gushed: “I’ve seen him around his kids, and I know his daughter Drena, and they have a beautiful relationship.

“And I think he’s a great guy, you know, a great dad, a great person — a great human being.”

The ‘Taxi Driver‘ star introduced his daughter to the world on ‘CBS Mornings’ in May, where he revealed the tot’s full name and confirmed she weighed 8lbs 6oz when she was born on 6 April as he showed off a photo of her.

When host Gayle King asked Robert if the baby was planned, he replied: “Yes, this baby was planned.

“We are over the moon. She was brought here by love.”

The ‘Meet the Parents’ star originally let slip the news about his seventh child during an interview with ET Canada.

Reporter Brittnee Blair said: “I know you have six kids…”, prompting Robert to reply: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

He later told ‘Access Hollywood’ he thinks fatherhood is both exciting and “scary”.

Robert added: “Sometimes I don’t think people really know what being a good father is, you know you have a responsibility, but it’s a mystery, it’s a lot of excitement but scary and you do your best.”

