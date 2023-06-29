Robbie Williams will be reunited with his former Take That bandmate Mark Owen at a pair of shows. The 49-year-old pop star is headlining two huge outdoor concerts at King Charles’ Royal Sandringham Estate on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August, for what mark the first large-scale live music events to be hosted at the Royal Family’s Norfolk residence.

Mark released his fifth solo album ‘Land of Dreams’ last September, and has since reunited with Take That’s Gary Barlow, 52, and Howard Donald, 55, to perform at The King’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark, 51, will perform on both nights, with singer Dagny opening on the Saturday and former ‘X Factor’ star Lucy Spraggan on Sunday.

Giles Cooper, promoter at the event’s organisers Heritage Live, previously said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better! His 2022 arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for me he’s the best entertainer since Elvis! We can’t wait! It will be the most magical concert in the most amazing surroundings that’ll live in our memories forever!”

Meanwhile, Robbie recently opened up about his parting ways with Mark Owen and making an exit from Take That in 1995 and explained he was suffering a “nervous breakdown” at the time. Appearing on BBC Radio 2, he said: “I think that I was in the middle of a nervous breakdown, my first of many. All the information going into the computer had made the computer overload. Things weren’t great at home, things weren’t great with my job, and then I was new to these phenomena of extreme fame.”

The ‘Angels’ singer insisted some of his problems stemmed from being in the spotlight from a young age. He explained: “[I was] doing my GCSEs [exams], which I failed at, to then all of a sudden being in Japan and having 3000 fans outside and then that being the case everywhere that we go. It was unsafe and it was surreal and that, mixed with what I was ingesting to cope with my life and the way that my body and mind reacts to it, didn’t mix well.”

Robbie quit the band in the middle of the ‘Nobody Else’ world tour and he claims his bandmates urged him to leave before the shows ended. He went on: “It felt like I was in some sort of burning building and I needed to get out. That’s how it felt at the time. And then I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll do this tour and then I’ll leave’. And they actually went, ‘Actually, if you’re going to leave, can you go now?'”

Robbie went on to launch a successful solo career but later rejoined Take That for a reunion, as well as making a number of surprise appearances with the band over the years.

Must Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio Sued A Magazine That Was About To Publish His Offensive Pictures With Frontal N*dity On Display – Read

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News