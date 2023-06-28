Rob Kardashian returned to Instagram to make a rare post in honour of his sister Khloe Kardashian’s 39th birthday on Tuesday (27.06.23).

The 36-year-old star leads a private life and does not appear on his family’s reality show ‘The Kardashians’ while his Instagram page is run by momager Kris Jenner’s production company Jenner Communications.

However, he does share tributes on special occasions.

Alongside a selfie of him with his sibling, he wrote: “Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.

“Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup!”

He also shared a photo of Khloe with her six-year-old niece, Dream Kardashian, who he has with ex Blac Chyna.

Rob gushed: “I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I.

“I don’t know what I would do without you happy birthday. (sic)”

Khloe replied in the comments section: “My baby!!!!

“My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heart beat. (sic)”

Kris, 67, paid her own gushing tribute to Khloe, calling her the “sunshine of my life” and praising her for being “the one that celebrates all of us.”

She wrote alongside a video montage soundtracked to Stevie Wonder’s ‘You Are the Sunshine of My Life’: “Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny @khloekardashian!!!! Khloé you are the sunshine of my life… You are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, best friend, neighbor, and such a huge part of my heart!!!!! You are so smart, strong, talented, beautiful inside and out, kind, sweet, thoughtful, creative, funny, and witty. You are the best chef, best party planner, best organizer, and you are the auntie and mommy that everyone wants to be with!!! You are the one that celebrates all of us. You are the best and most incredible cheerleader to everyone!! You are the life of every party!!! I thank God every day for the blessing of being chosen to be your mommy. I love you more than you will ever know and I cherish and treasure every single moment we get to spend together. (sic)”

