Rita Wilson has celebrated her best friend Tom Hanks on his birthday. The 66-year-old actress paid tribute to her husband’s skills at cocktail making and taking a nap as she marked the ‘Elvis’ actor – who has Colin, 45, and Elizabeth, 41, from his previous marriage, and Chet, 32, and Truman, 27, with his wife – turning 67.

A number of stars joined Rita’s post to wish happy birthday to the ‘Forrest Gump’ star. Rita Wilson shared a beautiful post about Tom Hanks revealing his cute secrets. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children.”

Her Instagram post further said, “He loves a typewriter just slightly less than me, [laughing face emoji] (why is there no typewriter emoji?) invents cocktails like Diet Cokecaine (Diet Coke mixed with Champagne) or a Cokearita (Diet Coke mixed with margarita), DJs regularly on @bossradio66, is happiest being surround[ed] by his family and friends, and has committed to telling the stories of veterans and has created his own coffee brand supporting veterans, @givehanx Hanx for our Troops.

“He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime. Happy happy birthday my love! [cake heart and flower emojis] (sic)”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished Tom Hanks and wrote: “[heart eye emoji] Happy birthday.” Sharon Stone exclaimed: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TH [applause emojis] (sic)” ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ star Luann de Lesseps, meanwhile, added: “Happy Bday [applause emoji] your blessed! Keep spreading the love[heart emoji].”

Tom and Rita married after meeting in 1981 on the set of Tom’s sitcom ‘Bosom Buddies’, when he was still married to his first wife and college sweetheart Samantha Lewes.

In April, the ‘Sleepless in Seattle‘ actress marked their 35th wedding anniversary with another Instagram post. She marked the date on 30 April by posting a photo of Tom Hanks staring into her eyes as she laughed while giving her a cake with the message “Happy Anniversary” written on its white icing.

Rita added in a caption: “35 years of marriage. April 30 1988. Love is everything.” Her post prompted a flood of well-wishes from the Hollywood power couple’s famous friends, including actress Jennifer Garner, 51, who wrote in the comments section of the post: “Happy anniversary, Rita! Congratulations! (Three heart emojis.)”

