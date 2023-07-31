Rita Ora has described her new album as a a diary that has been “turned into songs”.

The pop star released her third record ‘You and I’ earlier this month and she’s now revealed it’s her most personal offering to date as she sings about her life and love affair with husband Taika Waititi in tracks that reflect her journey towards happiness.

Rita Ora an interview with Tatler magazine, she explained: “My first album [2012’s ‘Ora’] set the tone, and the second [2018 record ‘Phoenix’] was an intensified version of the first. It was me trying to hit all the marks and impress. Trying to be this pop star by the book.

“But I never really was by the book. I was never on the safe side – and that’s what made my fans back me’. So the third album is a real diary, almost. A diary turned into songs.”

Rita Ora also touched on her varied career which has now spanned more than a decade and involved singing, acting and even being a judge on UK reality TV show ‘The Voice’, revealing she hopes to model herself on her hero Jennifer Lopez.

Rita added: “A lot of people who started at the same time as me are not still doing it … I always try to find little corners and little cracks that work for me. And that comes from my inspiration, which growing up was Jennifer Lopez – women who were expected not to do as well as they have done. The underdogs.”

