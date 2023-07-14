Rita Ora wrote her new track the day after her wedding while she was suffering from an epic hangover.

The ‘Praising You’ singer, 32, wed ‘Thor’ filmmaker Taika Waititi, 47, last year, but only told fans this January, and said she loved how she had “no filter” when recording her latest release as she was running on a few hours sleep after a heavy night of drinking.

Rita Ora told Capital Breakfast when asked if her ‘You and I’ tune was written the day following her nuptials: “Yes, I was very hungover… the producer that I wanted to work with was only available the day after I got married.”

Rita Ora further added, “And I was thinking, ‘Ahh, I can’t cancel it.’ And so I walked in. I said, ‘Listen, I just got married and I’m really hungover. I don’t know how this is gonna go down. But I don’t want to miss this session. So let’s do it.’ And he was like, ‘Okay, well, let’s just sing about you getting married.’ I said, ‘Alright, cool, let’s write an ultimate wedding song. And actually, that’s my favourite song on the album.”

Rita’s new album is also called ‘You and I’, and she said when asked what Taika thought about her getting to work 24 hors after they tied the knot: “I snuck out. I think I only got like two, three hours of sleep. And then I went in and I actually referenced all my favourite love songs within this love song.

“So it was trying to make the ultimate love song. So actually, it worked wonders because there was no filter. When you’re hungover you just sort of like say what you want.”

Rita Ora also said her record is about “finding yourself, self-discovery and self-love” and is “reintroducing myself to the music business”.

There is also a song on the record dedicated to her mum Vera, who was treated for cancer – a disease also survived by her husband’s mother.

Rita said about paying tribute to her mum in music: “I think she would have been really mad at me if I didn’t do that. And it’s just about appreciation really, and just kind of reintroducing myself to the music business.”

