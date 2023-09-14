Rita Ora spent almost two years working on her range for budget store Primark.

The pop star has teamed up with the Irish firm to launch the ‘Rita Ora x Primark’ capsule collection which includes knitwear, denim, tailoring, casualwear and outerwear, plus accessories and shoes – and Rita has insisted the collaboration is close to her heart because she relied on the retailer for affordable fashion when she was younger.

Rita Ora said: “Throughout my life, I have always wanted to look stylish, and when I was younger, I couldn’t have done that without Primark. I could always stretch my budget with so many great pieces. That is really when I learned how to get creative and play with fashion.”

A post on the company’s website underlined the singer’s dedication to making the products affordable, adding: “The seeds for the partnership were first sown almost two years ago when Primark and Rita first met in early 2022. As the cost-of-living crisis began to rise, Rita was excited by the prospect of developing her own affordable fashion collection that offered quality and value.

“Primark has always been about making fashion affordable for everyone and Rita felt passionately about creating an on-trend collection that was both wallet-friendly and accessible.”

Taika Waititi‘s partner Rita Ora’s other vision for the collection was versatility – making sure many of the items can mixed and matched and switched up from day to eveningwear.

Jermaine Lapwood, Director of Future Trends and Innovation at Primark, said: “In a world of collaboration overload, it’s more important than ever for brand partnerships to be rooted in genuine authenticity and connection.

“We’ve known Rita to be a Primark fan for a long time, but it was only when we ran into her almost two years ago and got chatting that we realised the extent of her love for the brand. The instant chemistry between both parties was undeniable.”

