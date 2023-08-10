Riley Keough is a “workaholic”. The 34-year-old actress recently attended a holistic treatment centre in Switzerland – where she received attention for her Lyme disease – and Riley admits that it’s rare for her to take a break from her career.

The ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ star told Vanity Fair magazine: “This is my first break in a lot of years. I’m a workaholic.”

Riley Keough has always been a hard worker and insists it’s not a trait that she’s inherited from her family.

Asked where her work ethic comes from, Riley – who is the eldest child of Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough – explained: “Not from my parents. Not from anyone in my family. I came out of the womb like that. I think we’re half nature, half nurture. I was naturally somebody that was very punctual and hard-working and wanted to do things. My upbringing was very different to that. It was very no-schedule: Sometimes we go to school, sometimes we don’t. That was what I was used to, so I was living out my teen and childhood years as though that was what I wanted.”

Riley loves having a strict “routine” and she’s always keen to be as organised as possible.

She shared: “I’m definitely an adventurous and spontaneous person, but I thrive on routine. My parents said when I was little, I was very much trying to organise things and make things happen.”

Reese Witherspoon – who serves as an executive producer on ‘Daisy Jones’ – has also been impressed by Riley’s work ethic.

The award-winning actress said: “To be under constant scrutiny and still rise to the top and still perform at the highest level … I’m really in awe of her in how much she challenged herself. Because she didn’t have to.”

