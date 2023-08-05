Riley Keough has been named the sole trustee of her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. The ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ actress was appointed by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge last week, after coming to an agreement with her grandmother Priscilla Presley.

Riley will also preside over the sub-trusts of her 14-year-old half-sisters Finley and Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie’s daughters from her marriage to musician Michael Lockwood.

According to a filing obtained by PEOPLE, Judge Lynn H. Scaduto said, “The settlement is in the best interests of minors Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood, and confirm that Michael Lockwood’s signature on their behalf, as Guardian Ad Litem, is valid and binding.”

Priscilla Presley (78) and Riley Keough (34), reached a settlement over late singer Lisa Marie’s trust following her death in January after a double heart attack, and after actress Riley agreed to pay her grandmother a $1 million lump-sum payment in addition to another $400,000 to cover legal fees.

Keough’s lawyer Justin Gold had previously stated that if the court approved the petition, his client would not charge for her services as a trustee.

Despite the cash settlement over Lisa Marie’s estate, Priscilla was reportedly denied her request, apparently made during negotiations, to be buried next to Elvis and Lisa Marie at the King of Rock ’n’ Roll’s resting place in his Graceland home.

A source told Page Six the legal drama surrounding Lisa Marie’s estate caused Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough to stop talking to each other, but Priscilla has denied in court papers reports of a family rift, and said she fired the lawyers responsible for disputing the will.

Priscilla reportedly said in a declaration filed in June, “My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking. We have learned that the fans see that we are ‘Just a Family.’ Elvis would be proud and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us.”

Lisa Marie was buried in January at Graceland beside her late son Benjamin Keough, who took his own life aged 27 in 2020. Along with Elvis, who died aged 42 in 1977 from a heart attack after years of being hooked on prescription tranquilisers, his parents Vernon and Gladys Presley are also buried in the garden of Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

