Rihanna’s cousin Tanella Alleyne has died at the age of 28.

The pop superstar’s beloved relative passed away suddenly on August 13 and loved ones paid their respects at Barbados’ St George Parish church for her funeral earlier this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tanella’s death is fresh heartbreak for the family as it comes six years after her brother Tavon was shot dead on Boxing Day following a Christmas celebration, while her twin sister also died at 14.

Tanella had over 55,000 Instagram followers and often posted photos with the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker – who recently welcomed her second child with partner A$AP Rocky.

A cause of death has not been given, but Tanella’s adoptive mother explained that doctors saw a “black mass” after a CT scan that took place before her passing.

According to Loop Barbados News, Rihanna’s powerful song ‘Lift Me Up’ was played in the service for Tanella on Monday (28.08.23).

During the eulogy, Tanella’s adoptive mother Julie-Ann Bryan, remembered her as a woman who “lived a life of gratitude with an outrageous amount of attitude, sprinkled heavily with confidence”.

She said: “There was something special about Nella. She was bold and courageous. Our love for each other was lit.”

When Rihanna celebrated her birthday in 2017, Tanella described her cousin as “shoulder to lean on, pray partner, mentor and sister” in a gushing Instagram tribute.

She wrote on the social media platform: “I still remember the days when you use to take forever to plait my hair for school or even tricking me into thinking that you had powers to unlock a car door with your eyes now I’m older and MUCH WISER I know that it was you playing with the buttons.”

Must Read: When Megan Fox Wanted To ‘Devour’ Robert Pattinson To Steal His ‘S*xy A** Hair’: “I Would Eat Him So That I Could Steal Some Of That Pretty”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News