Rihanna has launched a maternity line so women can “channel s*xiness and feel good” as a parent.

The 35-year-old singer has become known for her trend-setting maternity outfits and now she’s released a Savage x Fenty line so every mother can ooze “confidence” while expecting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The size-inclusive line includes three bralettes and an oversized graphic tee with “Make More Babies” emblazoned across it.

Speaking to Vogue, Rihanna said: “The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys. I want to remind people that you can still channel s*xiness and feel good while being a parent.”

Heavily pregnant Rihanna recently urged fans to buy her top with the cheeky message: ‘Use a C*ndom’.

The billionaire ‘Umbrella’ singer, who is expecting her second child with her rapper partner A$AP Rocky, 34, after they had their son RZA Athelston Mayers on May 13 last year, posed for several shots on her Instagram wearing the piece from her Savage X Fenty range.

Rihanna captioned the images – including one of which showed her cradling her baby bump – with: “This shirt is old… .”

The photos were also shared on Savage X Fenty’s Instagram page with the caption: “And if ya can’t remember, buy the mf shirt. #PSA.”

The top is part of a range that includes an ‘I’m a Virgin’ top, with the message ‘This Is a Very Old Shirt’ in smaller writing on its bottom.

Rihanna previously declared maternity fashion “a piece of cake”.

The ‘Love On The Brain’ hitmaker loved putting together ensembles when she was expecting her firstborn but found dressing much harder after he was born.

She told British Vogue: “Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake.

“But dressing in postpartum, what the f*** do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital – that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.

“You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”

Must Read: Julia Roberts Once Admitted Risking Her Career In Hollywood By Not Going Under The Knife, Confessed Trying Botox: “Was Permanently Surprised For A Couple Of Months”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News