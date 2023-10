Rich Paul thinks his memoir was a “difficult” read for Adele.

The 41-year-old sports agent has been dating ‘Someone Like You‘ songstress Adele, 35, for more than two years and ahead of the release of his autobiography ‘Lucky Me’, explained that it could be tough for her to read because of how he details his upbringing with a drug addict mother.

Rich Paul told People: “It was one of the toughest things for me to relive and write about. I had built up this wall as a young kid. just have the understanding to move forward and know that she’s not going to be there. Like, Mom is not coming home. The thing about it is I was never really a kid. It was very emotional. I think a lot of it probably hit home, so yeah, it was a difficult read for [Adele].”

The Klutch Sports Group founder – who has three children from a previous relationship whilst Adele has 10-year-old Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki – went on to add that these days he is “happy” with his life as he recalled that his father Rich Paul Sr set a “great example” for him growing up.

Rich Paul said: “I’m happy in all aspects of my life. I’ve always been somebody that never allowed things to get to me. I had a great example of who a man should be and what a man should do. I had a front row seat to what work ethic was like, what perseverance was like. I watched my dad play air traffic controller in a community that was a war mixed with a tornado, but also a picnic at times. He was my hero in that regard.”

‘Lucky Me’ is due to be released on October 10.

Must Read: When ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans Asked Former S*xiest Man Paul Rudd About His P*nis Size & The Ant-Man Actor Replied, “It’s Even Bigger Than My Paycheck”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News